Kristin Scott Thomas: Behind and In Front of the Camera

Kristin Scott Thomas discusses the challenges of directing herself in films like 'The Sea Change' and 'My Mother's Wedding'. She finds directing while acting difficult due to the dual responsibilities. Despite this, she enjoyed the collaborative and comfortable atmosphere on set with actresses like Scarlett Johansson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:32 IST
Kristin Scott Thomas, acclaimed for her acting prowess, shared insights into her dual role as director and actor. While she ventured into directing with 'The Sea Change' in 2017, she most recently directed 'My Mother's Wedding', released in 2023, where she also captivated viewers with her performance as Diana.

In a candid conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Thomas admitted the complexity of juggling both roles was overwhelming. 'I find it very difficult to actually get my head around the fact that I made the decisions,' she remarked, highlighting the transformative journey from actor to filmmaker.

Despite the challenges, Thomas described the film set as a 'very affectionate and freewheeling' environment, fostering camaraderie with lead actress Scarlett Johansson among others. 'It was a very happy film set,' she reflected, emphasizing the collective ease and experience shared among the cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

