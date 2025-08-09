Kevin Hart and John Cena Team Up for Netflix's 'The Leading Man'

Hollywood icons Kevin Hart and John Cena are joining forces for an exciting new Netflix action comedy, 'The Leading Man.' The film, inspired by a comic book series created by Jeremy Haun and B Clay Moore, is already generating buzz.

In a plot twist, Cena will play a self-centered movie star who discovers that Hart's 'man in the chair' character is, in fact, a real secret agent. The storyline promises humor and action as the duo attempts to save the world while redefining what it means to be an action hero.

The production team includes several illustrious names with Hart and Cena contributing as producers alongside Luke Kelly-Clyne, Bryan Smiley, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Dan Baime. Meanwhile, Kevin Hart has another comedy in the pipeline with Marcello Hernández, and Cena will star in 'Coyote vs Acme,' set for a 2026 release.

