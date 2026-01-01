Left Menu

Intruder from Across the Border: Unraveling Ishrat's Story

A Pakistani national identified as Ishrat was apprehended by the Border Security Force in Jaisalmer for crossing into Indian territory. Authorities suspect he is mentally unstable. Found with currency and a knife, he is being examined by officials to confirm his condition and the reasons behind his movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani national, who allegedly crossed into Indian territory, has been apprehended by the Border Security Force in Jaisalmer, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The man was intercepted near the Nachna and Nokh sectors. Preliminary investigations suggest he may be mentally unstable, but detailed assessments are underway at the Joint Interrogation Centre.

The individual identified as Ishrat, a 35-year-old from Pakistan's Punjab province, was found carrying Pakistani currency and a knife. He has been handed over to Nokh Police Station, and police are probing the reasons and potential security concerns surrounding his border crossing.

