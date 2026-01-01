Intruder from Across the Border: Unraveling Ishrat's Story

A Pakistani national, who allegedly crossed into Indian territory, has been apprehended by the Border Security Force in Jaisalmer, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The man was intercepted near the Nachna and Nokh sectors. Preliminary investigations suggest he may be mentally unstable, but detailed assessments are underway at the Joint Interrogation Centre.

The individual identified as Ishrat, a 35-year-old from Pakistan's Punjab province, was found carrying Pakistani currency and a knife. He has been handed over to Nokh Police Station, and police are probing the reasons and potential security concerns surrounding his border crossing.