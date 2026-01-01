Left Menu

TMC's Ideological Tightrope: Balancing Identity Politics Ahead of 2026 Polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, is recalibrating its ideological stance as it approaches the 2026 Assembly polls. Balancing Hindu and minority interests, the party aims to counter the BJP's narrative while maintaining its secular identity amidst a transformed political landscape.

As the Trinamool Congress (TMC) marks 28 years since its inception, the party is engaged in a delicate recalibration of its ideological stance. With the 2026 Assembly elections fast approaching, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's focal strategy has been to emphasize Bengali 'asmita' while ensuring support from both Hindu and minority communities.

Initiatives such as inaugurating a 213-foot Jagannath temple signal attempts to counter BJP criticisms of minority appeasement. This strategy is evident in Banerjee's public engagements, ranging from temple inaugurations to attending Eid and Christmas celebrations, reflecting the TMC's effort to project inclusivity amid accusations of ideological drift.

The TMC counters allegations of adopting 'soft Hindutva', insisting it remains secular. Balancing acts like increasing grants for Durga Puja committees aim to reassure its traditional vote bank and counter the BJP's influence in the contentious political landscape of Bengal, where identity politics is paramount.

