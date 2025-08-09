Jharkhand Honors Shibu Soren on World Tribal Day

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren honored the late former chief minister and his father, Shibu Soren, on World Tribal Day, also known as International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. The solemn occasion marked Shibu Soren's contributions to the state's tribal community and his relentless fight for a separate Jharkhand state.

The day was observed quietly this year in Jharkhand, following Shibu Soren's death on August 4. Reflecting on his father's legacy, Hemant Soren described him as a guiding light and a symbol of struggle for the Adivasi community, and he emphasized the importance of tribal society's harmonious philosophy with nature.

Various events were postponed, including the state-sponsored Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav, to mourn Soren's passing. Tribal organizations and political parties across the state paid tributes, and Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar praised the tribal community's invaluable role in India's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)