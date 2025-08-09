Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Transgenders Celebrate Rakshabandhan with Rakhis

In Thane, transgenders celebrated Rakshabandhan by tying rakhis to members of Hindu and Muslim communities, police, and other attendees. The event, organized by Town/Nagar Police Station and Mahagiri Committee, aimed to raise awareness and included senior lawyers among its participants.

Unity in Diversity: Transgenders Celebrate Rakshabandhan with Rakhis
In a gesture emblematic of unity and inclusion, the transgender community in Thane marked the Rakshabandhan festival by tying rakhis to members of both Hindu and Muslim communities. The event also saw participation from police personnel and individuals from various backgrounds.

This celebration, the 16th of its kind, was organized by the Town/Nagar Police Station in collaboration with the Mahagiri Committee. It featured a special initiative to foster community awareness and strengthen bonds among diverse groups.

Prominent attendees included several senior lawyers who lent their support to the cause, marking a significant moment of solidarity and societal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

