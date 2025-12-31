266 criminals killed, 10,990 injured in 16,284 encounters with UP Police since March 2017: DGP Rajeev Krishna.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 2025: UP DGP Rajeev Krishna.
48 alleged criminals killed, 3,153 injured in encounters with UP Police in 2025 - highest in 8 years: DGP Rajeev Krishna.
