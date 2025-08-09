Naidu's Vision for Tribal Development Takes Center Stage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his commitment to tribal welfare on Saturday, stating that it remains a top priority for his administration.

Speaking during the World Tribal Day celebrations in Alluri Seetharama Raju district, Naidu laid the foundation for various projects aimed at improving amenities in Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas.

Naidu highlighted tourism and food processing as key sectors, while emphasizing the importance of safeguarding tribal rights. The state signed 21 agreements to advance tribal development, focusing on livelihoods, agriculture, and global marketing of tribal products.

