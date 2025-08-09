Left Menu

Naidu's Vision for Tribal Development Takes Center Stage

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu prioritizes tribal welfare, launching projects to enhance living standards in tribal regions. He emphasizes tourism and food processing, appoints IAS officers for efficient administration, and partners for international marketing of tribal products. Agreements signed aim at boosting agriculture, tourism, and education for tribals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his commitment to tribal welfare on Saturday, stating that it remains a top priority for his administration.

Speaking during the World Tribal Day celebrations in Alluri Seetharama Raju district, Naidu laid the foundation for various projects aimed at improving amenities in Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas.

Naidu highlighted tourism and food processing as key sectors, while emphasizing the importance of safeguarding tribal rights. The state signed 21 agreements to advance tribal development, focusing on livelihoods, agriculture, and global marketing of tribal products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

