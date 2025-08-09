Brothers in Arms: The Untold Story of Bismil and Ashfaqullah

Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqullah Khan were more than revolutionaries; they were brothers who defied religious divisions for a common cause. These architects of the Kakori Train Action, which occurred 100 years ago, exemplified solidarity by standing together during India's struggle for independence.

On August 9, 1925, Bismil and Ashfaqullah, alongside revolutionaries from the Hindustan Republican Association, executed a daring heist on a British train near Kakori, sparking a notable resistance movement. This act, initially termed the 'Kakori train conspiracy,' was recently renamed the 'Kakori Train Action' by Uttar Pradesh officials.

Despite Ashfaqullah's initial reservations, Bismil convinced him of the action's significance. Their execution in 1927 marked them as martyrs. Honoring his legacy, Ashfaqullah's family continues his memory, ensuring his name and ideals endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)