Tragedy Strikes: Father and Son Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday when a tree toppled onto a motorcycle, resulting in the tragic deaths of a father and his 6-year-old son.

According to the police, a total of five people, including three children, were riding on the motorcycle, heading to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festivities. The accident occurred near a petrol pump.

Local residents swiftly responded, transporting the injured to a community health centre where the father, Santosh Chauhan, and his son Shiva were declared dead upon arrival. The mother, Mamta Devi, and her daughters, Shivani and Sonali, are receiving medical treatment for serious injuries. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)