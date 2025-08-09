Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Father and Son Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A tragic accident occurred when a tree fell on a motorcycle, killing a father and his 6-year-old son. The family was on their way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. The mother and two daughters were seriously injured and are receiving treatment. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Father and Son Killed in Motorcycle Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday when a tree toppled onto a motorcycle, resulting in the tragic deaths of a father and his 6-year-old son.

According to the police, a total of five people, including three children, were riding on the motorcycle, heading to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festivities. The accident occurred near a petrol pump.

Local residents swiftly responded, transporting the injured to a community health centre where the father, Santosh Chauhan, and his son Shiva were declared dead upon arrival. The mother, Mamta Devi, and her daughters, Shivani and Sonali, are receiving medical treatment for serious injuries. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

