Arjun Erigaisi's Stellar Performance at Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi showcased a strong performance, securing second position behind Vincent Keymer at the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters. Erigaisi defeated Ray Robson, while Vincent Keymer remains the leader. Other notable results include Vidit Gujrathi's win over Nihal Sarin and V Pranav's draw with top seed Anish Giri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:00 IST
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi delivered an impressive performance in the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters chess tournament, defeating American GM Ray Robson to retain sole second place. Erigaisi currently trails Germany's Vincent Keymer, who leads the tournament with a flawless score after prevailing over Karthikeyan Murali.

The tournament, a round-robin format in the Masters category, still has six rounds to go. Erigaisi stands at 2.5 points. In other notable matches, Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi secured a crucial win against Nihal Sarin, while GM Awonder Liang of the USA clinched his first victory by defeating Dutch GM Jorden van Foreest. V Pranav made headlines by drawing against top seed Anish Giri.

In the Challengers section, Abhimanyu Puranik continued his upward trajectory with a victory over Harshavardhan GB, while M Pranesh triumphed over P. Iniyan. Other results saw Leon Luke Mendonca defeat R. Vaishali, and Adhiban Baskaran sharing a point with D. Harika. Aryan Chopra and Diptayan Ghosh also concluded their match in a draw.

