Nirmala Sitharaman Honored with 'Bharata Lakshmi' Title at Sri Krishna Mutt

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was awarded the 'Bharata Lakshmi' title by Paryaya Puthige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami at Sri Krishna Mutt. She inaugurated a traditional structure, praised the temple's service culture, and highlighted initiatives like the Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna to propagate Lord Krishna's teachings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:49 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Honored with 'Bharata Lakshmi' Title at Sri Krishna Mutt
Nirmala Sitharaman
  Country:
  India

In a significant cultural event, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was bestowed the prestigious 'Bharata Lakshmi' title by Paryaya Puthige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami at Sri Krishna Mutt.

The accolade was awarded during her visit to inaugurate a traditional structure called 'Yali.' Reflecting on her connection with Udupi since 2005, Sitharaman lauded the temple's community service and the remarkable initiative by Puthige Swamiji to gather handwritten Bhagavad Gita copies, echoing the global reach of Lord Krishna's teachings.

As she emphasized the union of service and spirituality, Sitharaman expressed hope for divine blessings on the nation, its leaders, and the people. The event also honored Karnataka High Court judge Dinesh Kumar, with Vishwapriya Thirtha Swamiji of Admar Mutt in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

