Hina Khan: Battling Challenges and Breaking Norms in TV Comeback

Indian television actress Hina Khan reveals her experience returning to work post-breast cancer diagnosis. Despite her battle with the illness, Khan is back in the spotlight with her new project 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' and eagerly awaits further opportunities in the industry.

Khan shared that although no one explicitly mentioned hesitance, she senses the industry's caution in engaging her for roles. With ongoing recovery, she understands the perspective but remains optimistic, highlighting her willingness to audition and take on varied roles.

Experiencing a career renaissance, Khan participates in a new reality show featuring celebrity couples. She also dreams of exploring new genres, particularly eyeing roles as a spy, either in films or OTT platforms. Her journey symbolizes resilience and ambition amidst personal and professional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)