Pakistan's Army Chief Strengthens US Ties Amid Key Military Meetings

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir met with US political and military leaders in Washington. During his visit, he attended key events, engaged in high-level discussions, and interacted with the Pakistani diaspora, reinforcing bilateral ties and discussing security cooperation and investment opportunities between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:24 IST
Asim Munir
  Country:
  Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic outreach, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir visited Washington to engage with top US political and military leadership.

During his official tenure, Munir attended the Retirement and Change of Command Ceremonies at CENTCOM, commending the outgoing General Kurilla's leadership in strengthening military bonds.

In discussions with the Pakistani diaspora, Munir encouraged investment in Pakistan's development, reinforcing bilateral ties alongside US-Pakistan cooperation in security affairs.

