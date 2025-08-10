Nepal's Peaks Open for Adventure: New Tourism Drive Unveiled

Nepal has introduced an exciting new initiative by opening nearly 100 peaks in its remote western region for free climbing, a move designed to invigorate mountain tourism, officials confirmed.

The government's strategy to draw climbers to lesser-traveled areas includes waiving the royalty for 97 peaks in the Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces for the next two years. These mountains, spanning altitudes from 5,870 meters to 7,132 meters, aim to attract tourists to regions with little economic activity.

"We aim to attract more visitors to remote areas, create jobs, and boost income for local communities," Himal Gautam, Director at the Department of Tourism, told PTI. Meanwhile, a proposal is underway to require climbers to scale a 7,000-meter peak before attempting Mt Everest, reflecting evolving tourism policies in Nepal.

