Netflix Sets Sail with Third Season of "One Piece" Adaptation

Netflix announced the renewal of its live-action manga adaptation 'One Piece' for a third season. The announcement was made at the One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo. Scheduled to begin production in South Africa, the show continues to follow Monkey D. Luffy on his pirate adventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:21 IST
Netflix has confirmed the continuation of its popular live-action manga adaptation, "One Piece," with the renewal of a third season. The announcement was made during the One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo, promising fans another thrilling chapter in the pirate saga.

Production for season three is set to commence in Cape Town, South Africa, later this year. Ian Stokes will join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner, adding depth to the creative team. Based on Eiichiro Oda's renowned manga series, the show chronicles the high-seas adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hats crew.

The series, which stars Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, and Mackenyu, centers on Luffy's quest to become the King of the Pirates by discovering the legendary treasure, "One Piece." The second season is anticipated to debut in 2026, continuing its legacy of captivating storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

