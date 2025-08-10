Pride Amid Funding Cuts: Nepal's LGBTQ+ Rally

The vibrant streets of Kathmandu echoed with music and cheers as Nepal's LGBTQ+ community and supporters gathered for an annual pride rally. This year's event, however, marked a poignant moment as it was the first since the cessation of significant financial aid from the US government.

The rally, which coincided with the traditional Gai Jatra festival—known for memorializing deceased relatives—became a symbol of resilience. Despite financial challenges, the festival included colorful parades and celebrations featuring sexual minorities, emphasizing the community's resolve against adversity.

Recent funding cuts have led to the closure of numerous help centers that provided vital services, including HIV prevention and safe-sex counseling. Yet, activists like Simran Sherchan remained optimistic, expressing hope for alternative funding avenues to restore support systems crucial for the community's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)