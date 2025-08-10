Left Menu

Pride Amid Funding Cuts: Nepal's LGBTQ+ Rally

In the capital of Nepal, the LGBTQ+ community rallied for pride amidst a major funding cut from the US, resulting from Trump's administration policies. Participants celebrated through music and dance during the Gai Jatra festival. Many help centers have closed, but activists remain hopeful for renewed support.

Updated: 10-08-2025 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The vibrant streets of Kathmandu echoed with music and cheers as Nepal's LGBTQ+ community and supporters gathered for an annual pride rally. This year's event, however, marked a poignant moment as it was the first since the cessation of significant financial aid from the US government.

The rally, which coincided with the traditional Gai Jatra festival—known for memorializing deceased relatives—became a symbol of resilience. Despite financial challenges, the festival included colorful parades and celebrations featuring sexual minorities, emphasizing the community's resolve against adversity.

Recent funding cuts have led to the closure of numerous help centers that provided vital services, including HIV prevention and safe-sex counseling. Yet, activists like Simran Sherchan remained optimistic, expressing hope for alternative funding avenues to restore support systems crucial for the community's welfare.

