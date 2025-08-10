Nepal's Gaijatra Festival: A Vibrant Rally for LGBTQ Political Rights

On Sunday, Nepal's LGBTQ community took to the streets of Kathmandu during the traditional Gaijatra festival to advocate for political rights and representation. The event, originally a Newar community tradition, has grown into a platform for social and political expression.

Organised by Maya Ko Pahichan and the Blue Diamond Society, the colorful parades commemorated LGBTQ individuals who died in the past year. Participants displayed placards demanding equal rights and political representation. Sunil Babu Panta, Nepal's first gay Parliament Member, emphasized the ongoing need for legal reforms.

Traditionally featuring parades of cows or people dressed as them, Gaijatra originated in the mid-17th century to console King Pratap Malla's grieving queen. Today, it also serves as a day for humorous and satirical commentary on political and social issues. The event marked its first rally since the US stopped financial aid for the LGBTQ rights campaign in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)