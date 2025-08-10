Uttarakhand's Heritage Revival: Model Sanskrit Villages Unveiled

In a groundbreaking move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated 13 model Sanskrit villages, with one in each district, at an event in Bhogpur village, Dehradun. This initiative marks a significant step to elevate Sanskrit as a daily communication medium.

Describing the classical language as 'devvani' or 'language of God,' Dhami highlighted that Uttarakhand is pioneering in integrating Sanskrit into everyday life. He emphasized that the Adarsh Sanskrit Gram project aims to make Sanskrit a living language in speech, actions, and dialogue.

Efforts to promote Sanskrit include primary schools, special scholarships, and a series of conferences organized by Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy. These efforts underscore the state's commitment to reviving and mainstreaming Sanskrit alongside Hindi, its second official language.

