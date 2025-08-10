Left Menu

Kunishige Kamamoto: A Japanese Football Legend Remembered

Kunishige Kamamoto, renowned for scoring 75 goals in 76 matches for Japan's national football team, passed away at 81 from pneumonia. This extraordinary player led Japan to a bronze medal at the 1968 Olympics with his key seven goals. Kamamoto also served in Japan's House of Councillors and as vice president of the Japan Football Association.

Renowned Japanese football legend Kunishige Kamamoto has died at the age of 81. The Japan Football Association confirmed his passing, attributing it to pneumonia.

Kamamoto's illustrious career includes an unmatched record of 75 goals in just 76 games for Japan's national team, a testament to his exceptional talent and skill.

Beyond the pitch, Kamamoto played a pivotal role in Japanese sports and politics, having served as a member of the House of Councillors and as vice president of the Japan Football Association.

