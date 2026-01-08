Kevin Keegan's Brave Battle: Football Legend Fights Cancer

In a challenging turn of events, former England football player and coach Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer. The news was confirmed by his family on Wednesday.

Keegan, 74, was recently hospitalized after experiencing abdominal symptoms, which led to a series of tests revealing the diagnosis, according to a statement shared by Newcastle, a club he both played for and managed.

The football legend and Ballon d'Or winner is undergoing treatment and has expressed gratitude to the medical team for their support. His family has asked for privacy as he navigates this difficult period in his life.

