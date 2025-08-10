Left Menu

Legacy of a Soccer Legend: The Tragic Loss of Palestine's 'Pele'

Suleiman al-Obeid, hailed as the 'Pele' of Palestinian soccer, was tragically killed by an Israeli tank shell while waiting to collect aid in Gaza. He continued to play soccer despite the ongoing conflict and is fondly remembered by fans for his remarkable skills and enduring spirit amidst adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:29 IST
Suleiman al-Obeid, affectionately known as the 'Pele' of Palestinian soccer, met a tragic fate when an Israeli tank shell claimed his life in southern Gaza. His death, while waiting to collect aid, underscores the profound human cost of the ongoing conflict in the region.

Obeid's widow, Doaa al-Obeid, clings to memories and the blue-and-white number 10 shorts he proudly wore for Al-Shati, one of her few tangible reminders of the revered striker. As the family mourns, they do so amid ruins in a tentative tented existence, their home destroyed in previous bombings.

The Palestinian Football Association reveals that hundreds of athletes have perished amid the violence, yet Obeid's legacy endures. Known as a gazelle on the field, fans compare him to Thierry Henry and celebrate his passion and resilience, embodying hope and unity for soccer lovers across Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

