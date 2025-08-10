Rukhsar Rehman: A Journey of Resilience and Triumph in Bollywood

Rukhsar Rehman, an actress with a flourishing career, has roots in Uttar Pradesh and entered the movie industry as a teenager in the 1990s. By 2025, she has built a diverse portfolio that spans Bollywood films, web series, and various brand endorsements.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Rukhsar opens up about her journey fueled by hard work and resilience, including her experiences working with Salman Khan. She appeared alongside Salman in the 2008 film 'God Tussi Great Ho', but was originally slated to play the lead opposite him in 'Sanam Bewafa'.

'I was initially cast for 'Sanam Bewafa', but contract issues posed by my father led me to step down after filming a few scenes,' she revealed. Despite this early setback, she later embraced the opportunity to work with Salman once more as his sister in the comedy film, accentuating the unpredictability and grace of her career path.

Rukhsar highlights the significant role destiny plays, while acknowledging the emotional challenges faced when projects fall through. 'I used to feel anxious when opportunities slipped away, wondering about the outcomes of auditions. However, time has taught me patience,' Rukhsar shared, emphasizing these hurdles as inherent to the acting profession.

Her illustrious path includes working with legendary actor Rishi Kapoor at 17 in 'Inteha Pyar Ki', and pivotal roles in 'D', 'Sarkar', 'PK', and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. A proud mother, she also celebrates her daughter Aisha's burgeoning acting career and recent accomplishments like conquering the runway.