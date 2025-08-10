Delhi's Ambitious Plans to Emerge as a Global Film Hub
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlined plans to develop the city's film industry into a global shooting destination. A new policy will facilitate this transformation, granting film applications via a single-window system. An International Film Festival is planned to highlight Delhi's culture, boosting tourism and showcasing diverse narratives.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced ambitious plans to elevate the capital's film industry, aiming to transform it into a global shooting destination. Speaking at the 'Celebrating India Film Festival' in Delhi, Gupta emphasized that a new policy is underway to streamline approvals and attract filmmakers worldwide.
The government is committed to nurturing Delhi as a film hub, rolling out a single-window system for approving film shoots and related projects. The initiative is supported by a Rs 3 crore budget to position Delhi as a film production hotspot, encouraging filmmakers to utilize the city's unique locations and narratives.
Additionally, an International Film Festival in Delhi is being organized with a Rs 30 crore budget to celebrate cultural diversity and promote tourism. Gupta stressed that films are more than entertainment; they inspire and guide society. Hosting such events will propel Delhi's status as a center for artistic expression.