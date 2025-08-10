Sanjay Dutt's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Daughter Trishala

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter Trishala's birthday, posting a heartfelt message expressing his pride and affection. He also shared a delightful picture with Trishala, showcasing their close bond.

In the comments, fellow actor Riteish Deshmukh extended his wishes to Trishala, further highlighting the warmth of the occasion. Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and his first wife, Richa Sharma.

On the professional front, Dutt is set to feature in an important role in the upcoming film 'The RajaSaab', directed by Maruthi and featuring Prabhas in the lead. Scheduled for a worldwide release on December 5, 2025, the film will be available in multiple languages. In addition to 'The RajaSaab', Dutt has other projects like 'Dhurandhar' and 'KD - The Devil' on the horizon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)