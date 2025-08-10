Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Daughter Trishala

Sanjay Dutt celebrated his daughter Trishala's birthday with a touching Instagram post. The actor expressed pride and love for her, also sharing a charming picture of them together. Sanjay also announced his role in 'The RajaSaab', set to release in December 2025, alongside actor Prabhas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:36 IST
Sanjay Dutt's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Daughter Trishala
Sanjay Dutt and his daughter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter Trishala's birthday, posting a heartfelt message expressing his pride and affection. He also shared a delightful picture with Trishala, showcasing their close bond.

In the comments, fellow actor Riteish Deshmukh extended his wishes to Trishala, further highlighting the warmth of the occasion. Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and his first wife, Richa Sharma.

On the professional front, Dutt is set to feature in an important role in the upcoming film 'The RajaSaab', directed by Maruthi and featuring Prabhas in the lead. Scheduled for a worldwide release on December 5, 2025, the film will be available in multiple languages. In addition to 'The RajaSaab', Dutt has other projects like 'Dhurandhar' and 'KD - The Devil' on the horizon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025