Blazing Alert at Arthur's Seat: Edinburgh's Iconic Landmark Engulfed

A wildfire erupted on Arthur's Seat, an extinct volcano in Edinburgh, causing extensive smoke visible across the city. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, with police urging the public to avoid the area. The fire coincides with Edinburgh's busy festival season.

On Sunday, a wildfire ignited at Arthur's Seat, the extinct volcano overlooking Edinburgh, causing widespread smoke over the city. The popular landmark, a favorite among tourists and walkers, became a scene of concern as the fire spread extensively across the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident on social media, stating, "Crews are in attendance at a fire in the open at Arthur's Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh." In response, police issued advisories urging motorists and pedestrians to steer clear of the affected region.

This incident coincides with Edinburgh's peak tourist season, highlighting the city's cultural richness with events like the Edinburgh International arts festival, the Fringe comedy festival, and a much-anticipated Oasis reunion tour.

