Naidu's Visit to Revamped RSS Headquarters

On Sunday, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the newly renovated RSS office at Keshav Kunj in New Delhi. His visit marked the first time he stepped into the revamped headquarters, where he engaged in discussions with senior functionaries of the organization.

Naidu expressed admiration for the building, highlighting its mix of classical Indian architecture and state-of-the-art facilities. He noted these features as a commendable blend of tradition with modernity.

The visit was shared on social media, where Naidu posted pictures alongside his companions, Shri Tummala Ranga Rao and Dr. Kamineni Srinivas, emphasizing his positive impression of the facility's design and amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)