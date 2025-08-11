Left Menu

A Gastronomic Symphony: Duck Delights at Far & East Bengaluru

Far & East at Four Seasons Bengaluru presents two culinary experiences: the Symphony of Duck and Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch. Chef Wong Chin Sheong brings a mix of tradition and innovation, offering dishes ranging from Peking Duck to modern duck sushi. Each meal is a blend of heritage and contemporary flavors.

Updated: 11-08-2025 14:26 IST
In the heart of Bengaluru, high above the bustling cityscape, Far & East at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru offers two unique culinary experiences that blend tradition and artistry. Under the guidance of Chef Wong Chin Sheong, known for his expertise in Chinese cuisine, guests can embark on a taste journey steeped in Cantonese and Szechuan traditions.

The 'Symphony of Duck' is a narrative of flavor and culinary technique. Each dish, from the classic Peking Duck to a modern twist with truffle-scented duck fried rice, bridges heritage with innovation. Meanwhile, the 'Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch' invites diners to savor handcrafted dumplings and main courses in a leisurely manner, celebrating the art of dim sum.

Chef Wong's culinary artistry redefines the dining experience at Far & East, elevating it beyond a mere meal to a memorable moment. The restaurant combines the rich tapestry of culinary heritage with contemporary delight, ensuring every visit is an exploration of flavor and culture.

