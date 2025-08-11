Left Menu

Leading the Shift: Hettich's Linear Drawer Revolution

Hettich is at the forefront of innovation in the furniture fittings industry, spearheading a shift towards minimalist design with its Linear Drawer Systems. This thoughtful transformation reflects evolving consumer trends, offering a blend of functionality and aesthetics. Hettich's advanced features set a new standard for modern interiors.

As modern design preferences continue to evolve, the influence of minimalism is reshaping industries, with living spaces bearing the most evident impact. Sleek, clean lines have become the aspiration, with functionality and aesthetics taking precedence. Hettich, India's market leader in furniture fittings, is capitalizing on this trend.

Renowned for its innovations, Hettich has introduced the Linear Drawer Systems, aligning its products with contemporary tastes. These systems, featuring brands like AvoriTech and AvanTech YOU, offer advanced functionality coupled with minimalist design, such as slim profiles, integrated lighting, and high load capacity.

Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, emphasized the brand's commitment to leading design transformations through precision engineering and advanced German technology. The accolades Hettich has received underscore its leadership in the industry. With its comprehensive product range, Hettich provides cutting-edge solutions for modern living environments.

