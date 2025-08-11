Left Menu

Aabeer Gulaal: Love in the Midst of Controversy

The romantic drama 'Aabeer Gulaal', featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, faces setbacks due to India-Pakistan tensions but is set for an international release in 75+ countries on August 29. The film, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, explores themes of unexpected love amidst chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:40 IST
Aabeer Gulaal: Love in the Midst of Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Months of political tension may have shelved its Indian release, but the romantic drama 'Aabeer Gulaal' is now poised to captivate international audiences. Starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood's Vaani Kapoor, the film will premiere across 75 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, on August 29.

Initially slated for a May 9 release in India, the film found itself at the heart of a major controversy following an April terror attack in Pahalgam, leading to increased calls for bans on Pakistani artists in India. As a result, the film's Indian release was halted, along with other projects involving cross-border collaborations.

Produced by Vivek Agrawal and directed by Aarti S Bagdi, 'Aabeer Gulaal' promises a passionate narrative that explores themes of unexpected love and personal growth. Despite its turbulent journey, the film marks an essential cultural dialogue through the arts, even as Indo-Pak relations remain strained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025