Aabeer Gulaal: Love in the Midst of Controversy

Months of political tension may have shelved its Indian release, but the romantic drama 'Aabeer Gulaal' is now poised to captivate international audiences. Starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood's Vaani Kapoor, the film will premiere across 75 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, on August 29.

Initially slated for a May 9 release in India, the film found itself at the heart of a major controversy following an April terror attack in Pahalgam, leading to increased calls for bans on Pakistani artists in India. As a result, the film's Indian release was halted, along with other projects involving cross-border collaborations.

Produced by Vivek Agrawal and directed by Aarti S Bagdi, 'Aabeer Gulaal' promises a passionate narrative that explores themes of unexpected love and personal growth. Despite its turbulent journey, the film marks an essential cultural dialogue through the arts, even as Indo-Pak relations remain strained.

(With inputs from agencies.)