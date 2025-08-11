Left Menu

Senator's Battle Ends: Colombian Politician Miguel Uribe Dies

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a potential future presidential candidate, has passed away after being hospitalized following a shooting in June. Uribe, 39, was shot at a campaign event in Bogota. His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, expressed her grief and pledged to care for their children.

Senator's Battle Ends: Colombian Politician Miguel Uribe Dies

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe has passed away after being hospitalized since June when he was shot in the head during a campaign event. The 39-year-old was considered a future contender for the presidency from the right-wing opposition.

Uribe's attack took place in Bogota on June 7 while he was engaging with supporters at a rally. His untimely death has sent shockwaves across the nation and the political community.

His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, took to social media to express her sorrow. 'Rest in peace, love of my life, I will take care of our children,' she wrote, seeking strength as she navigates life without him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

