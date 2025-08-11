Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: India and Japan Unite Through Mural Art

The Japan Festival- Kala Kabe celebrated Indian and Japanese cultures at Ekya School Byrathi, featuring a collaborative mural by students from both nations led by Japanese artist Teiko Nishimori. The event highlighted cultural exchange through art, including performances, workshops, and displays, fostering cross-cultural collaboration and creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:12 IST
Bridging Cultures: India and Japan Unite Through Mural Art
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a vibrant celebration of cultural exchange, the Japan Festival- Kala Kabe at Ekya School Byrathi showcased the enchanting collaboration between India and Japan. It featured the India & Japan Children's Mural Project, masterfully directed by renowned mural artist Teiko Nishimori, founder of ICFA Japan.

The mural, unveiled by Hokuto Kaya, Consulate-General of Japan in Bengaluru, was graced by esteemed dignitaries, symbolizing the cultural bridge between the two nations. This marks Nishimori's inaugural mural in India, where children united under the themes of friendship, peace, and harmony to create a lasting piece of art.

The festival, organized by Miho Sakata Malhan, also included diverse cultural activities like Origami and Haiku workshops, a Japanese Tea Ceremony, and student art exhibitions. It beautifully illustrated how education and art transcend borders, leaving attendees inspired by the power of collaboration.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025