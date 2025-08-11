Bridging Cultures: India and Japan Unite Through Mural Art

In a vibrant celebration of cultural exchange, the Japan Festival- Kala Kabe at Ekya School Byrathi showcased the enchanting collaboration between India and Japan. It featured the India & Japan Children's Mural Project, masterfully directed by renowned mural artist Teiko Nishimori, founder of ICFA Japan.

The mural, unveiled by Hokuto Kaya, Consulate-General of Japan in Bengaluru, was graced by esteemed dignitaries, symbolizing the cultural bridge between the two nations. This marks Nishimori's inaugural mural in India, where children united under the themes of friendship, peace, and harmony to create a lasting piece of art.

The festival, organized by Miho Sakata Malhan, also included diverse cultural activities like Origami and Haiku workshops, a Japanese Tea Ceremony, and student art exhibitions. It beautifully illustrated how education and art transcend borders, leaving attendees inspired by the power of collaboration.