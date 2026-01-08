Bharat forge, German's Agile Robots to explore collaboration for AI-led industrial automation

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:31 IST
Bharat Forge on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Germany-based Agile Robots SE to explore a strategic collaboration in AI-driven robotics and intelligent industrial automation. Driven by Bharat Forge's extensive domain expertise and Agile Robots' ingenious intelligent robots and automation solutions, this collaboration will see the deployment of cutting-edge solutions for the automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries, the company said in a statement.

The partnership is focused exclusively on civilian industry and manufacturing, it added.

''This strategic collaboration with Agile Robots is a reinforcement of Bharat Forge's ambition to provide state-of-the-art intelligent robotic and automation solutions across multiple industries while driving manufacturing efficiencies at home,'' said Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge.

Agile Robots Executive Director Rory Sexton said that by partnering with Bharat Forge, the company is strengthening its position in India's rapidly growing manufacturing sector. ''Combining Agile Robots' proven leadership in AI-driven robotic automation with Bharat Forge's sectoral expertise will allow us to improve the efficiency and precision of entire production systems,'' he added.

