Xiaomi POP Run 2025 Unites Fitness and Technology Across Asia

The 2025 Global Xiaomi POP Run, spanning from July 12 to July 27, brought together over 4,200 passionate runners across Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Notably, Xiaomi introduced its first-ever half-marathon in Malaysia and Vietnam, marking a milestone for the event since its 2018 debut.

Xiaomi POP Run is not just about running; it aims to blend fitness and technology, urging Xiaomi fans and fitness enthusiasts to relish in the act of exercising. Participants were able to test the latest Xiaomi Smart Band 10, experiencing its range of health-focused features firsthand, while Google Gemini provided AI-assisted insights and productivity tools during the run.

The event successfully integrated technological elements with physical activity, as energy stations and product demo booths heightened engagement. Looking ahead, the initiative is set to expand into 16 markets globally, enhancing exposure to active, tech-infused living for over 30,000 participants by promoting a blend of health and joy through innovation.

