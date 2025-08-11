Mahavatar Narsimha Roars Past Rs 200 Crore Milestone

'Mahavatar Narsimha,' directed by Ashwin Kumar, continues its triumphant run at the box office, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark globally. This animated film has made history as the first Hindi animation to gross over Rs 100 crore. Such unprecedented success reflects its widespread appeal and audience acclaim.

Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, under Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, the film hit theaters on July 25. Its stellar performance has been shared via a post on X, with gross earnings exceeding Rs 210 crore. The film's success marks a significant achievement for the animation industry.

Part of a larger cinematic plan, the 'Mahavatar Cinematic Universe' will explore the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu in a series planned through the next decade. Future releases in the franchise include 'Mahavatar Parshuram' in 2027 and 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 1' in 2035, promising a sustained cinematic experience.

