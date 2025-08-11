Soulful Anthems: Celebrating India's Independence with Music

India is abuzz with anticipation as it gears up to commemorate its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15. This significant day, marking the nation's liberation from colonial rule, is celebrated with vibrant parades, cultural programs, and a rich tapestry of events across the country. Integral to these grand festivities is music, which has been ingrained into the cultural fabric of India over the years.

The allure of soulful patriotic songs resonates deeply during these celebrations. Among the most cherished are tracks like 'I Love My India' from the 1997 film 'Pardes,' sung by Shankar Mahadevan and others, evocative of national pride. The timeless 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon,' performed by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, pays tribute to martyred heroes and was originally sung live in the presence of then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1963.

Furthermore, songs like 'Kar Chale Hum Fida' from the 1964 film 'Haqeeqat,' penned by Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi and sung by Mohammad Rafi, continue to evoke deep-seated feelings of patriotism. 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from Shah Rukh Khan's acclaimed film 'Swades' explores themes of national pride, while 'Ae Watan' from the 2018 film 'Raazi' beautifully depicts the protagonist's commitment to the nation. These anthems highlight the unbreakable bond between music and India's national spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)