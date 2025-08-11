Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes the Dahi Handi Festival: Safety Concerns Arise

An 11-year-old boy from a Govinda squad died after falling during a Dahi Handi practice session in Mumbai. This incident has raised concerns about the safety measures in place for young participants during the festival. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report following the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes the Dahi Handi Festival: Safety Concerns Arise
Govinda
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old boy from a Govinda squad in Mumbai's Dahisar area tragically lost his life after falling during a practice session for the Dahi Handi festival on Monday. This incident has sparked serious concerns over the safety protocols for young participants.

Mahesh Jadhav, the deceased, suffered a fatal head injury during the practice and was immediately taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries, according to the police. Officials noted a lack of adequate safety measures among certain Govinda troupes as a contributing factor to such incidents.

The festive Dahi Handi event, part of Janmashtami celebrations, involves forming human pyramids to break suspended clay pots. However, the absence of helmets, safety belts, and harnesses can increase the risks faced by participants. Acknowledging this, Dahisar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025