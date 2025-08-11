Tragedy Strikes the Dahi Handi Festival: Safety Concerns Arise

An 11-year-old boy from a Govinda squad in Mumbai's Dahisar area tragically lost his life after falling during a practice session for the Dahi Handi festival on Monday. This incident has sparked serious concerns over the safety protocols for young participants.

Mahesh Jadhav, the deceased, suffered a fatal head injury during the practice and was immediately taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries, according to the police. Officials noted a lack of adequate safety measures among certain Govinda troupes as a contributing factor to such incidents.

The festive Dahi Handi event, part of Janmashtami celebrations, involves forming human pyramids to break suspended clay pots. However, the absence of helmets, safety belts, and harnesses can increase the risks faced by participants. Acknowledging this, Dahisar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report.