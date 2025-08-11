Cultural Appropriation Controversy: Adidas Faces Backlash Over Indigenous Design

Adidas has issued a public apology following criticism from Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum regarding the company's use of Indigenous designs without proper credit. The sportswear brand faced backlash after launching a shoe resembling the traditional huarache sandals, failing to honor the artisans' contributions from Oaxaca.

The so-called 'Oaxaca slip-on' sparked controversy shortly after Prada faced similar accusations for replicating Kolhapuri slippers in its Milan fashion show. Both incidents underscore the heightened scrutiny on multinational fashion brands concerning the cultural origins and tributes of their designs.

In response, Mexico President Sheinbaum announced plans to explore legal avenues to support Indigenous communities, whose designs risk exploitation by major corporations. Meanwhile, the designer behind the Oaxaca slip-on, Willy Chavarria, expressed remorse for not engaging directly with the Oaxacan community in developing the shoe.