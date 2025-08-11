INS Rana: Strengthening Naval Ties through Friendship and Training

The Sri Lankan Navy extended a warm welcome to the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Rana as it docked in Trincomalee on Monday. The 147-metre-long destroyer arrived with a crew of 300 for a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral naval cooperation.

Commanded by Captain KP Sreesan, INS Rana's visit includes a series of training programs and sporting events organized by the Sri Lankan Navy to foster goodwill between the two forces. The itinerary also features sightseeing tours for the visiting crew.

Further engagement activities for the crew include a yoga session and a training visit for Lankan Navy personnel on board. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Navy will conduct simulation exercises at the Special Boat Squadron Headquarters. The visit concludes as INS Rana departs Trincomalee on August 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)