INS Rana: Strengthening Naval Ties through Friendship and Training

The Indian Naval Ship Rana arrived in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, with 300 crew members for a four-day visit. Activities include training programs, sports, and sightseeing. Events aim to enhance cooperation between the Indian and Sri Lankan navies. The ship departs on August 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:33 IST
INS Rana: Strengthening Naval Ties through Friendship and Training
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Navy extended a warm welcome to the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Rana as it docked in Trincomalee on Monday. The 147-metre-long destroyer arrived with a crew of 300 for a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral naval cooperation.

Commanded by Captain KP Sreesan, INS Rana's visit includes a series of training programs and sporting events organized by the Sri Lankan Navy to foster goodwill between the two forces. The itinerary also features sightseeing tours for the visiting crew.

Further engagement activities for the crew include a yoga session and a training visit for Lankan Navy personnel on board. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Navy will conduct simulation exercises at the Special Boat Squadron Headquarters. The visit concludes as INS Rana departs Trincomalee on August 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

