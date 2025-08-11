Anticipation Builds for 'OMG 3' as Director Amit Rai Promises Bigger Sequel

Director Amit Rai has revealed exciting news for Bollywood enthusiasts, promising that 'OMG 3', the anticipated sequel to the Akshay Kumar-starrer, will surpass its predecessor in scope and scale. In a conversation with ANI, Rai confirmed that Kumar, also the film's producer, will indeed return for this next chapter, set to hit screens in 2024.

'OMG 2', released in August 2023 and centering on sex education, featured Akshay Kumar as a celestial messenger. As fans await the new installment, Rai's recent appearance at the Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) highlighted cinema's resilience amidst digital disruption, with Rai applauding the festival's organizers and participants for their dedication.

The event celebrated diverse cinematic achievements, including Rai's upcoming film 'Dharma', featuring Pankaj Tripathi and an unusual cast of 300 dogs. In addition, CIFF recognized exceptional talent with awards for Best Documentary, Best Feature Film, and Best Short Film, concluding on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)