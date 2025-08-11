Left Menu

Anticipation Builds for 'OMG 3' as Director Amit Rai Promises Bigger Sequel

Director Amit Rai announced that 'OMG 3' will be a grander sequel, with Akshay Kumar reprising his role. The film is set for a 2024 release. Meanwhile, Rai's new project, 'Dharma', stars Pankaj Tripathi alongside a unique cast. The CIFF 2025 concluded, celebrating diverse films and awarding standout projects.

Amit Rai (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Director Amit Rai has revealed exciting news for Bollywood enthusiasts, promising that 'OMG 3', the anticipated sequel to the Akshay Kumar-starrer, will surpass its predecessor in scope and scale. In a conversation with ANI, Rai confirmed that Kumar, also the film's producer, will indeed return for this next chapter, set to hit screens in 2024.

'OMG 2', released in August 2023 and centering on sex education, featured Akshay Kumar as a celestial messenger. As fans await the new installment, Rai's recent appearance at the Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) highlighted cinema's resilience amidst digital disruption, with Rai applauding the festival's organizers and participants for their dedication.

The event celebrated diverse cinematic achievements, including Rai's upcoming film 'Dharma', featuring Pankaj Tripathi and an unusual cast of 300 dogs. In addition, CIFF recognized exceptional talent with awards for Best Documentary, Best Feature Film, and Best Short Film, concluding on a high note.

