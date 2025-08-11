Foundation Laid for Delhi's Iconic Clock Tower
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena laid the foundation for a historic clock tower in central Delhi. Set to stand 27 meters tall, the tower will feature diverse architectural styles and is expected to be completed by December at a cost of Rs 1.3 crore.
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena laid the foundation stone for Delhi's much-anticipated clock tower on Shankar Road, marking a significant cultural project for the capital.
Constructed by the New Delhi Municipal Council, the tower will rise 27 meters tall at the Shankar Road and Mandir Marg junction, near Talkatora Stadium.
The Rs 1.3 crore project, approved by the Delhi Urban Art Commission, will blend Arabic, British, and Hindu architectural styles. Expected to be completed by December, it is designed to be earthquake-proof.
