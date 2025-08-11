Left Menu

Foundation Laid for Delhi's Iconic Clock Tower

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena laid the foundation for a historic clock tower in central Delhi. Set to stand 27 meters tall, the tower will feature diverse architectural styles and is expected to be completed by December at a cost of Rs 1.3 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:58 IST
Foundation Laid for Delhi's Iconic Clock Tower
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena laid the foundation stone for Delhi's much-anticipated clock tower on Shankar Road, marking a significant cultural project for the capital.

Constructed by the New Delhi Municipal Council, the tower will rise 27 meters tall at the Shankar Road and Mandir Marg junction, near Talkatora Stadium.

The Rs 1.3 crore project, approved by the Delhi Urban Art Commission, will blend Arabic, British, and Hindu architectural styles. Expected to be completed by December, it is designed to be earthquake-proof.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025