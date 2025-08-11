Left Menu

Calls for Removal of Colonial Figure Statue Reignite

Baroness Thangam Debbonaire has reignited calls for the removal of Robert Clive's statue outside the UK FCDO headquarters, questioning its impact on Britain's relationship with India. Debbonaire highlighted the historical inaccuracies surrounding Clive's legacy and called for a truthful acknowledgment of colonial history.

A renewed call for the removal of a controversial statue of Robert Clive has been made by Baroness Thangam Debbonaire. The statue stands outside the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London.

Debbonaire, addressing a panel at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, criticized the continued commemoration of Clive, who played a role in Britain's colonial domination in India. She questioned the cultural narratives that obscure historical truths and their impact on Britain's relationship with former colonies like India.

She also emphasized the need for a truthful acknowledgment of colonial history without necessarily acknowledging guilt for it. Debbonaire referred to contributions by authors like Shashi Tharoor to underline her standpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

