Calls for Removal of Colonial Figure Statue Reignite
A renewed call for the removal of a controversial statue of Robert Clive has been made by Baroness Thangam Debbonaire. The statue stands outside the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London.
Debbonaire, addressing a panel at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, criticized the continued commemoration of Clive, who played a role in Britain's colonial domination in India. She questioned the cultural narratives that obscure historical truths and their impact on Britain's relationship with former colonies like India.
She also emphasized the need for a truthful acknowledgment of colonial history without necessarily acknowledging guilt for it. Debbonaire referred to contributions by authors like Shashi Tharoor to underline her standpoint.
