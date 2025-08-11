Left Menu

Telangana BJP Gears Up for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Blitz

The Telangana BJP is organizing events including 'Tiranga rallies' and national flag hoisting on 40 lakh houses as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. These activities will culminate on August 14 with an apolitical rally and observance of the partition tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:12 IST
The Telangana BJP has outlined an ambitious plan to engage citizens in the lead-up to Independence Day through the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. This initiative, aligned with the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', will see 'Tiranga rallies' and the hoisting of the national flag on 40 lakh homes across the state.

N Ramchander Rao, the president of the Telangana BJP, announced that the party will conduct various rallies, including motorcycle, bicycle, and on-foot processions, until August 14. Additionally, an apolitical rally will feature around 10,000 college students marching from Necklace Road to the statue of Ambedkar in Hyderabad.

The party also intends to hold seminars, exhibitions, and silent rallies to commemorate the tragedies of India's partition on the evening of August 14. Citizens are encouraged to remove flags from their homes by the evening of August 15, keeping with official protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

