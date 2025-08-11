Inspiring Patriotism Through Cinema: A Celebration of India's Heroic Stories
Ahead of India's 79th Independence Day, the National Film Development Corporation organizes 'The Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival' in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai. It showcases digitally restored Bollywood classics like 'Kranti' and 'Haqeeqat' alongside modern patriotic films, highlighting India's cultural heritage through cinema.
In a tribute to India's rich cultural heritage and patriotic spirit, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has inaugurated 'The Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival' across New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai ahead of the 79th Independence Day.
The festival features a lineup of digitally restored classic Bollywood films, including 'Kranti', 'Haqeeqat', 'Saat Hindustani', and 'Shaheed', showcasing stories of sacrifice and valor in India's fight for freedom. It also presents modern cinematic retellings like 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', depicting contemporary tales of bravery and national pride.
Prominent premieres are set to inspire audiences with films such as 'Major', which honors Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's heroism during the 26/11 attacks. Documentaries such as 'Our Flag' delve into the symbolism of the Indian flag, while 'Lokmanya Tilak' and 'Shahadat' offer compelling narratives of freedom fighters' lives. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, emphasized the festival's role in encouraging patriotism through the impactful medium of cinema.
