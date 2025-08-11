Left Menu

Inspiring Patriotism Through Cinema: A Celebration of India's Heroic Stories

Ahead of India's 79th Independence Day, the National Film Development Corporation organizes 'The Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival' in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai. It showcases digitally restored Bollywood classics like 'Kranti' and 'Haqeeqat' alongside modern patriotic films, highlighting India's cultural heritage through cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tribute to India's rich cultural heritage and patriotic spirit, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has inaugurated 'The Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival' across New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai ahead of the 79th Independence Day.

The festival features a lineup of digitally restored classic Bollywood films, including 'Kranti', 'Haqeeqat', 'Saat Hindustani', and 'Shaheed', showcasing stories of sacrifice and valor in India's fight for freedom. It also presents modern cinematic retellings like 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', depicting contemporary tales of bravery and national pride.

Prominent premieres are set to inspire audiences with films such as 'Major', which honors Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's heroism during the 26/11 attacks. Documentaries such as 'Our Flag' delve into the symbolism of the Indian flag, while 'Lokmanya Tilak' and 'Shahadat' offer compelling narratives of freedom fighters' lives. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, emphasized the festival's role in encouraging patriotism through the impactful medium of cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

