Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Iconic Love Triangle with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

In a candid reflection on a turbulent chapter of her life, Jennifer Aniston has spoken out about the highly publicized end of her marriage to Brad Pitt two decades ago, as reported by E! News. Dubbed a 'love triangle,' Pitt's relationship with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie captured global attention.

Aniston, now starring in The Morning Show, described the media spectacle as captivating for audiences, likening it to tabloid soap operas. Despite the personal toll, Aniston demonstrated resilience, urging herself to 'pick up by the bootstraps' and continue moving forward.

The split in 2005 saw Pitt, 61, swiftly move on with Jolie, 50, with whom he appeared in a 2005 W magazine spread titled "Domestic Bliss." Aniston observed the sensitivity surrounding the event, referring to the photoshoot period as notable memoir material. Today, Aniston maintains a friendly rapport with Pitt, having long since moved on from their past.

