Left Menu

Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Iconic Love Triangle with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her breakup with Brad Pitt and his subsequent relationship with Angelina Jolie. Recalling the media frenzy, she shares her resilience through the tumultuous period and reveals how she's moved on, maintaining a cordial connection with Pitt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:03 IST
Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Iconic Love Triangle with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Jennifer Aniston (Image source: Instagram/ @jenniferaniston). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid reflection on a turbulent chapter of her life, Jennifer Aniston has spoken out about the highly publicized end of her marriage to Brad Pitt two decades ago, as reported by E! News. Dubbed a 'love triangle,' Pitt's relationship with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie captured global attention.

Aniston, now starring in The Morning Show, described the media spectacle as captivating for audiences, likening it to tabloid soap operas. Despite the personal toll, Aniston demonstrated resilience, urging herself to 'pick up by the bootstraps' and continue moving forward.

The split in 2005 saw Pitt, 61, swiftly move on with Jolie, 50, with whom he appeared in a 2005 W magazine spread titled "Domestic Bliss." Aniston observed the sensitivity surrounding the event, referring to the photoshoot period as notable memoir material. Today, Aniston maintains a friendly rapport with Pitt, having long since moved on from their past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025