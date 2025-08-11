Left Menu

Nation Unites Under 'Har Ghar Tiranga': A Patriotic Call

The Union Culture Ministry invites public participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, emphasizing the significance of respecting the national flag. Volunteers will support the campaign by educating citizens on flag honor. Events, including a Tiranga Concert and exhibitions, celebrate national unity across India.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urged citizens to actively participate in the fourth edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, highlighting the need to uphold the national flag's respect and sanctity.

Addressing concerns about past flag code violations during the campaign, Minister Shekhawat emphasized that educating the public remains a government priority. Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal reiterated that maintaining the flag's honor is intrinsic to the campaign's mission.

Over five lakh youths have registered as volunteers, tasked with inspiring participation nationwide. In conjunction with flag unfurlings, the campaign includes events like a 'Tiranga Bike Rally', a 'Tiranga Concert', and remembrance activities for Partition Horrors Day, fostering a unified expression of patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

