Dance Festival Celebrates India's Independence with 'Shakti' Showcase

The 44th Annual Battery Dance Festival in New York City is set to celebrate India's Independence Day on August 15 by showcasing 'Shakti'—the female divine energy. As New York's longest-running free public dance festival, it will host dancers and performances from around the world.

This year's edition, running from August 12-16, marks a shift in focus from male to female creative energies. Founder Jonathan Hollander highlighted the importance of this theme in today's global context of conflict and uncertainty.

The 'India Day' program, supported by the Consulate General of India in New York and the State Bank of India, features performances by renowned artists and dance troupes, celebrating the powerful presence and creativity of the female essence.

(With inputs from agencies.)