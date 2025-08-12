Omar Abdullah Urges Greater Involvement in Celebrating the National Flag

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on citizens to actively participate in elevating the status of the national flag beyond official ceremonies. Speaking at a Tiranga rally, he highlighted the role individuals can play in upholding its dignity.

Abdullah stressed the importance of following the example of those who sacrificed for the flag's honor. He noted that past legal restrictions limited flag hoisting to government buildings and official functions.

Reflecting on a landmark legal battle, Abdullah pointed out the change that now empowers each citizen to proudly display the national flag on their own premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)