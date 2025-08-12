Omar Abdullah Urges Greater Involvement in Celebrating the National Flag
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, emphasizes the importance of individual and collective efforts in honoring the national flag. He urges citizens to take the flag to greater heights and recalls a legal change that now allows citizens to hoist the flag on private premises.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on citizens to actively participate in elevating the status of the national flag beyond official ceremonies. Speaking at a Tiranga rally, he highlighted the role individuals can play in upholding its dignity.
Abdullah stressed the importance of following the example of those who sacrificed for the flag's honor. He noted that past legal restrictions limited flag hoisting to government buildings and official functions.
Reflecting on a landmark legal battle, Abdullah pointed out the change that now empowers each citizen to proudly display the national flag on their own premises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI’s future sparks theological and ethical debate on human dignity
Mufti's Call for Dialogue Over Ranting: A Vision for Peace with Dignity
Himachal's Chief Minister Speaks Out: Flag Respect and Drug Concerns
Respect democratically elected people, don't make them God: Kharge in apparent jibe on BJP for eulogising PM Modi.
Operation Sindoor displayed that India knows how to protect its sovereignty, self respect: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in RS.