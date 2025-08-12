Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Urges Greater Involvement in Celebrating the National Flag

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, emphasizes the importance of individual and collective efforts in honoring the national flag. He urges citizens to take the flag to greater heights and recalls a legal change that now allows citizens to hoist the flag on private premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:52 IST
Omar Abdullah Urges Greater Involvement in Celebrating the National Flag
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on citizens to actively participate in elevating the status of the national flag beyond official ceremonies. Speaking at a Tiranga rally, he highlighted the role individuals can play in upholding its dignity.

Abdullah stressed the importance of following the example of those who sacrificed for the flag's honor. He noted that past legal restrictions limited flag hoisting to government buildings and official functions.

Reflecting on a landmark legal battle, Abdullah pointed out the change that now empowers each citizen to proudly display the national flag on their own premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025