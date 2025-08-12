Empowering Girls and Honoring the Tiranga: Delhi's Tribute to Independence
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a tiranga cyclothon from Delhi's Legislative Assembly to Rajghat, aiming to empower women and advocate for their complete freedom. Alongside the Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally, the events highlighted national pride, with leaders like Gupta expressing their commitment to a united and prosperous India.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiated a significant event on Tuesday, flagging off a tiranga cyclothon for girls from the Delhi Legislative Assembly to Rajghat. This event underscored the Delhi government's commitment to empowering women and ensuring a better future for them.
In conjunction with the cyclothon, the Union Culture Ministry launched a 'Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally', inaugurated by prominent ministers such as Kiren Rijiju and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The events collectively emphasized the spirit of nationalism and the role of the Tiranga as a symbol of the country's prosperity.
As India approaches its 79th Independence Day, CM Gupta and other leaders called for an enduring commitment to national integrity and encouraged citizens to celebrate responsibly by maintaining cleanliness and civic pride in their communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
