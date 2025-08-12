Noah Centineo to Play Young Rambo in 'John Rambo' Prequel
Actor Noah Centineo will portray a young John Rambo in a prequel film directed by Jalmari Helander, with the screenplay by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Set during the Vietnam War, the film is expected to start production in Thailand in 2026 under Millennium Media.
Noah Centineo, best known for his roles in 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' and 'The Recruit', is set to take on the role of a young John Rambo in an upcoming prequel movie.
Directed by Jalmari Helander, known for 'Sisu' and 'Big Game', the film will be crafted from a screenplay by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. The film, entitled 'John Rambo', is expected to delve into the origins of the iconic character during the Vietnam War.
Scheduled to begin production in Thailand in 2026, 'John Rambo' will be produced by Millennium Media, with a team that includes Kevin King-Templeton, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, and Avi Lerner. It promises to explore the roots of one of cinema's most celebrated action heroes, originally created by David Morell.
